Ooh la la: Miley Cyrus confirms Spotify concert in Paris on June 18

After teasing it on socials, Spotify has has confirmed that Miley Cyrus is indeed teaming up with the streaming platform to do a concert in Paris.
If you can't be there, Spotify has also confirmed that the Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus: A Concert Film will debut on the service later this summer. In addition to the full concert, it'll include exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.
Meanwhile, Miley's own film, Something Beautiful, arrives in theaters for one day only on June 12.
