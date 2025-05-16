'Oops!' Britney Spears' sophomore album turns 25 — and no, she didn't shoot the cover at Lenny Kravitz's house

Twenty-five years ago, Britney Spears released her sophomore album, Oops!...I Did It Again. But contrary to a popular internet rumor, she did not shoot the cover photo at Lenny Kravitz's house.

The cover shows Britney standing in front of a quilted gold wall, surrounded by crystals hanging from the ceiling. Over the years, fans have become convinced that the photo was taken in Kravitz's house in Miami — but that's not true. The image was taken by photographer Mark Seliger, and his executive producer, Ruth Levy, tells Page Six that the album cover wasn't shot at Lenny's place.

Meanwhile, the person who runs the fan account BritneysVault tells Page Six that the picture was actually taken at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, California.

Upon its release, Oops!...I Did It Again debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 1.319 million copies, setting a new record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist. Britney's record wasn't broken until Adele's 2015 album, 25, sold 3.38 million copies in its first week.

The album, featuring the title track, "Stronger" and "Lucky," was also Britney's second straight release to be RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of 10 million copies, making her the youngest artist to have more than one Diamond album.

Friday sees the release of a two-LP deluxe limited-edition vinyl version of the album, which comes in a hardcover package with a 20-page booklet of rare and never-before-seen photos. It's pressed on "Sangria" colored vinyl, and includes two brand-new remixes of "Stronger" and the title track. But oops ... we're sorry, the $100 package is sold out.

