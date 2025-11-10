'Ophelia' and the King of Pop: Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson set records on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Both Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson set new records on this week's Billboard Hot 100.

Taylor's "The Fate of Ophelia" is #1 for a fifth week. With the song's parent album The Life of a Showgirl also at #1 for a fifth week, Taylor is now the only artist to debut at #1 on both charts simultaneously and then hold those top spots for that length of time.

Additionally, "The Fate of Ophelia" is Taylor's third #1 hit to have stayed on top for at least five weeks. The only other ones are "Anti-Hero," which lasted eight weeks on top, and "Blank Space," which spent seven weeks in pole position. She's had 13 #1 hits in all.

Following Halloween, Michael Jackson's song "Thriller" -- which initially peaked at #4 in 1984 -- has jumped from #32 to #10. As per Billboard, that makes the late King of Pop the first solo artist ever to hit the top 10 in six different decades: the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s, '10s and '20s.

Michael has now passed the record set by Andy Williams, who reached the top 10 in five decades, mostly thanks to his holiday hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

After reaching the top 10 for the first time in 1969 as a member of the Jackson 5, Michael first hit the top 10 as a solo artist in 1971 with his song "Got to Be There." Until now, he was last in the top 10 in 2018, as a featured artist on Drake's song "Don't Matter to Me."

