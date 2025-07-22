Party 4 shoe: Get your custom Charli XCX Chucks

If you're going to a "party 4 u," we've got the perfect footwear: a pair of custom Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers by Converse, designed by Charli XCX.

Charli announced on Instagram Tuesday, "made my own partygirl shoe for @converse!!! dropping august 5th!!!!!" You can check out the kicks, which cost $100 a pair, on the Converse website. The shoes are completely customizable with elements that Charli has curated.

You can choose from five distinct colors, three Charli-themed ankle patches, graphics for the shoe's sole that read either BRAT or PARTYGIRL, and different lock and key charms that come attached to the heel of every pair. Each pair has a print that makes it look like the shoes are ripped, but they're actually not.

You can sign up now to be notified the moment the shoes become available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.