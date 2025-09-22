Pink and daughter Willow join Hugh Jackman onstage at New York's Radio City Music Hall

Hugh Jackman welcomed two very special guests during his From New York, With Love concert at Radio City Music Hall.

On Saturday, the actor brought Pink and her 14-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, onstage for a couple of songs, including The Greatest Showman favorite "A Million Dreams."

Jackman later shared the clips from the night on Instagram, captioning it, "Making their @radiocitymusichall debut!!! @pink #willowhart #fromnewyorkwithlove."

The trio also teamed up for Pink's 2006 hit "Who Knew," with Willow, wearing a red ballgown, showcasing her vocals as she led the chorus.

Pink also shared a video of their performance on Instagram, where fans flooded the comments with praise for Willow's standout vocals.

Willow and Pink have a history with "A Million Dreams." They both recorded it for the The Greatest Showman Reimagined album, which featured musicians of various genres, including Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Missy Elliott and Zac Brown Band, putting their spin on songs from the film.

Before their big debut at Radio City Music Hall, Willow admitted she was feeling nervous.

In a behind-the-scenes clip on Pink's Instagram Story, the singer asked her teenage daughter if she was scared, to which Willow replied, "So scared. It's Radio City!" Her mom reassured her, "Aw, you're going to do so good."

Jackman's From New York, With Love concert series wraps up Oct. 4.

