Pink shares New Year's message from hospital bed

Pink attends Apple's 'All of You' New York premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pink shared a New Year's message to fans from the hospital this week.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the singer shared a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown and smiling from a hospital bed, revealing she recently underwent a procedure where she had two discs in her neck replaced.

"I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck," Pink wrote in part in the accompanying caption.

"A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth. Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport."

Despite having to ring in the new year in the hospital, Pink focused on positivity in her lengthy message and highlighted the "beauty" she saw amid a less-than-perfect 2025.

"I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone ... I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025," she wrote. "This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty."

She concluded her message by saying that for 2026, she plans to "choose joy," before wrapping up her New Year's message by sharing her support for fans and followers.

"I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made. I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn't a reality for some," Pink wrote.

"I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness. Let's do better for ourselves and for others."

