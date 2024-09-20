Pitbull returning to Las Vegas for brand-new residency

Pitbull is making his grand return to Las Vegas.

Mr. Worldwide is bringing a brand-new residency to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Pitbull: Vegas After Dark The Residency is coming to the Las Vegas strip's newest resort and casino for eight shows starting on Nov. 8.

Promising state-of-the-art visuals along with pyrotechnics, the show will feature all of Pitbull's biggest hits, including "Give Me Everything," "Timber," "International Love," "Feel This Moment," "Fireball" and "Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)."

"Fontainebleau's legacy of top-tier entertainment stems from its Miami Beach roots," Fedor Banuchi, Fontainebleau Las Vegas senior vice president of entertainment, said. "We are honored to have Mr. 305 himself bring his Miami flair to BleauLive Theater, for this iconic limited engagement."

The shows will take place on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9; Jan. 24 and Jan. 25; and March 7, March 8, March 14 and March 15. Tickets can be purchased on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' website.

