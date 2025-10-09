Post Malone opens Nashville bar with Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and 30K fans

Post Malone opened his new Posty's bar and grill Wednesday night in Nashville with help from a few friends — 30,000 of them.

According to Nashville's The Tennessean, that's how many people showed up to watch Posty shut down Music City's Lower Broadway for a free concert in honor of the grand opening of his new establishment. After the ribbon cutting, attended by Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Posty threw a pop-up concert featuring Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley.

Posty sang "Neon Moon" and "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn, "What Was I Thinkin'" with Dierks and "Nosedive" with Lainey. He also covered hits by Toby Keith, Zach Top, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr., Vince Gill and Billy Currington during the show.

The best part of the night, though, was likely the news that Posty would be covering everyone's tab. “Drinks are on me tonight for the whole entire night, food is on me tonight, whatever you want in the entire world,” he told the crowd.

“Posty’s represents a new era for me and how I connect with my fans,” he added. “This place is about having a kicka** time, leaving your lonelies at the door, and finding a friend inside.”

You can see more photos and videos on the bar's Instagram Story.

