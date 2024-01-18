Post Malone to sing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Andrea Dresdale

Post Malone rang in 2024 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, and now he's returning to Sin City to perform at the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced that the "Circles" singer will perform "America the Beautiful" as part of the Super Bowl pregame entertainment lineup.  In addition, Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while country legend and The Voice coach Reba McEntire will deliver the national anthem.

As previously reported, Usher will do the honors for the halftime show.

Super Bowl 58 will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 on CBS.

