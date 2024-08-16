Post Malone's loving life and his new 'F-1 Trillion' album: "For once, I'm not sad anymore"

It seems as though country music agrees with Post Malone: He says he's happy, and that's unusual for him.

Posty just dropped his new album, F-1 Trillion, which features a who's who of country stars, including Morgan Wallen on the #1 hit "I Had Some Help." Speaking to Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Post said, "I think it's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff. And for once I'm not sad anymore."

"I'm happy, very happy. ... And it was such a fresh thing going and watching this band and writing with new people, and I'm so f****** pumped," he added.

"I'm having the time of my life ... and I'm so excited," Post said of his new music. "I cannot wait to go and write more songs and get the band out."

Describing why he liked working in Nashville rather than LA, the "Circles" singer said there are fewer distractions. "It's just not conducive to a work environment, for me at least ... I'm older and I have a kid," he said.

He also pointed out, "[In LA], it's always like someone wants something from you. And that's something I didn't see often in Nashville."

As for his pivot to country music, Posty grew up with it. His dad was a big '90s country fan, while his mother was more into classic country artists like George Strait and Hank Williams Sr. As a result, he said, "Even when I was a kid, whenever I was playing and recording myself and stuff, I would just write Hank Sr. songs, just in that vein ... I'd write it about the girl from science class or whatever."

