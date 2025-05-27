Ravyn Lenae sets fall headlining tour

Ravyn Lenae, whose song "Love Me Not" is currently climbing the charts, has booked a fall headlining tour of the U.S.

The singer/songwriter will kick off the trek Oct. 6 in LA before wrapping things up Oct. 15 in Washington, D.C. You can sign up for the artist presale now; it starts May 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Other presales will run throughout the week, before the general sale begins May 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit ravynlenae.com/tour for full details.

After her own headlining tour, Ravyn will open for Sabrina Carpenter on her Short N' Sweet Tour dates in Toronto and LA in November.

Ravyn, whose album Bird's Eye is out now, will make her Lollapalooza debut Aug. 1.

