RAYE cast in crime drama 'Lineage'

RAYE is having quite the moment right now: She's got a sold-out tour, a hit single with "Where Is My Husband!," an American Music Awards nomination, an upcoming stint opening for Bruno Mars and now her first acting role.

A rep for the singer confirms to ABC Audio that the singer has been cast in Lineage, a British crime drama that will also star French movie icon Isabelle Huppert. According to Variety, filming is expected to start in London in early August.

As per Variety, Lineage is about a Londoner named Tariq who's trying to get himself back on track after a stretch in prison. But he finds himself pulled back into a life of crime — and back into the reach of his crime boss mother — when his brother asks him for help. It's not clear what role RAYE will play in the movie.

The movie's director, Yann Demange, is quoted in Variety as describing the film as a "love letter to the London that I grew up in and love," and says it "honors and delivers on the crime genre in an exciting and fresh way."

As for how RAYE will be able to fit this into her busy schedule, she has a break between appearing at the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 3 and her first date opening for Bruno on Aug. 21.

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