RAYE to receive Hal David Starlight Award at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

After taking home a special Grammy award for her songwriting, RAYE has now been named the recipient of a another special honor, this time at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Grammys gave RAYE the Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change. On June 11, she'll receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City. The award, which was created in 2004, honors "young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs."

Past winners include Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, Gracie Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Alicia Keys.

Music legend Nile Rodgers, chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement that the "Where Is My Husband!" singer "writes from the deepest, most unguarded part of herself, and somehow makes the whole world feel seen in the process."

He continued, "What makes her story so remarkable is that long before she was a superstar in her own right, she was already quietly shaping the sound of a generation" — referring to her past career as a writer for artists including Beyoncé, Ellie Goulding, Charli XCX and Little Mix.

Rodgers added, "This award doesn't just shine a light on her talent — it illuminates a journey that has been extraordinary from the very beginning."

Artists being inducted this year include Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.