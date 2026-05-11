For RAYE, 'Where Is My Husband!' isn't just a song title

RAYE is currently on top of the world: She's out on her This Tour May Contain New Music headlining trek, and in August, she'll open for Bruno Mars on his stadium tour. In June, she'll receive the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. What more could she ask for? Well, maybe a boyfriend.

Speaking to Billboard, the British singer, songwriter and producer says her song "Where Is My Husband!" is more than a hit single: It's sort of her life right now. "It's been genuinely so many years that it feels alien to me," she says of dating.

"Sometimes I'm very assured and confident and happy with my life, and then some days I'm watching a rom-com, and I'm like, 'Where? Where?'" she continues. "But it's not serious. I'm not crying myself to sleep every night — just some nights."

Perhaps RAYE can console herself with the fact that she's still getting billions of streams, winning awards and topping the charts in her native U.K. as an independent artist. Maybe she can just remember those times when Taylor Swift and SZA threw their support behind her by taking her out on tour in 2024 and 2023, before her current breakthrough.

"I’m just really grateful to all those girls,” RAYE says. “That little time they took to pour into me really affirmed me and made me feel encouraged. Those things can make all the difference.”

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