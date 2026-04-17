Record Store Day on Saturday has Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae & more

Taylor Swift is just one of many female pop stars releasing exclusive vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, taking place Saturday at independent record stores nationwide.

Taylor is releasing a 7-inch vinyl single of "Elizabeth Taylor," one of the songs on her album The Life of a Showgirl. It's pressed on "Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter" vinyl and comes with "collectible cover artwork."The flip side of the single is the "So Glamorous Cabaret Version" of the song. The record will be available while supplies last.

Taylor's bestie Selena Gomez has collected fan-favorite tracks on an EP called Droplets, pressed on clear glitter vinyl. It includes the songs "Wolves," "Bad Liar" and "Stained."

Olivia Dean is putting out a 7-inch vinyl with live performances of "Man I Need" and a cover of Ravyn Lenae’s "Love Me Not" from BBC 1's Live Lounge.

Tate McRae is releasing her song "Hung Up On You" on 7-inch neon violet vinyl, with a 2020 live version of "One Day" on the flip side.

Charli XCX is dropping "party 4 u" as a 7-inch single pressed on ultra-clear vinyl.

KATSEYE is releasing a 12-inch vinyl pink and red splatter version of tour arrangements and a cappella versions of their songs "Gabriela" and "Touch."

Demi Lovato is putting out a 7-inch vinyl version of "Frequency" on buttermilk vinyl with a remix on the flip side.

Hilary Duff is releasing (Mine), an LP pressed on silver vinyl that features newly rerecorded versions of her greatest hits.

The soundtrack to the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) is coming out as a two-LP set on splatter color vinyl. It features Ariana Grande and her Wicked cast mates backed by a 37-piece orchestra.

HUNTR/X is featured on a special effect vinyl pressing of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack that comes with a fold-out poster, sticker sheet and three snapshot cards.

There is one notable male vinyl release: This year's Record Store Day Ambassador, Bruno Mars, is releasing The Collaborations, featuring his hits with other artists, including "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson, "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT." with ROSÉ.

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