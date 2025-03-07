Report: Harry Styles negotiating for Sphere residency

Could the Sphere Las Vegas be turning into Harry's House?

Sources tell The New York Post that Harry Styles is in negotiations for a residency at the high-tech venue in Sin City, which has already hosted U2, the Eagles, Phish and Dead & Company and will soon host Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys.

The Post says Harry could be doing as many as 35 shows in the second half of this year.

Doing many shows in one city wouldn't be unusual for Harry -- during his Love on Tour trek, he played multiple shows in place, including 15 at New York's Madison Square Garden. That arena, like the Sphere, is overseen by James Dolan.

Plus, The Post notes, Harry is managed by Jeffrey Azoff, the son of Irving Azoff, who manages U2, the Eagles and Dead & Company. The elder Azoff also has a long relationship with Dolan.

Harry's Love on Tour trek wrapped in 2023. His most recent album, the Grammy-winning Harry's House, came out in 2022.

