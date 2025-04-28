Report: Justin Bieber is close to finishing new album, going to Europe for inspiration

By Andrea Dresdale

While the world speculates about his life, Justin Bieber is doing his job: being a musician.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which quotes sources as saying that the singer is close to finishing a new album. He's reportedly been hosting "jam sessions" at his house in LA with established collaborators and other artists he discovered on social media and invited to participate via DM.

Source also say that Justin is planning to go to "a Nordic country" to "vibe out" with more collaborators.  It's not clear which country he has in mind, but Sweden has been a hotbed of pop music activity for over 25 years now.

A source further tells the publication that Justin is "in great spirits."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin owes four more albums to his record company. His last one was 2021's Justice.

