Report: Justin Timberlake's new tour will be his biggest yet

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake's upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour is shaping up to be a big one.

Insiders tell Hits Daily Double that the tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver and then returns to North America for another leg on October 4 in Montreal, has become the fastest-selling one of Justin's career. Dozens of dates are already sold out, and more than 1 million tickets have been sold in North America and Europe.

The tour is also expected to be Justin's highest-grossing tour of his career: It's expected to take in $140 million for the 70+ shows he has scheduled.

Justin's been previewing the tour with intimate free shows in various cities. His March 13 show in LA made headlines because he staged a *NSYNC reunion, bringing the rest of the group out to sing a few of their classic hits plus their new collaboration, "Paradise."

Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, which came out on March 15, is expected to debut in the top five on the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!