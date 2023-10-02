Report: Travis Kelce's mom thinks Taylor Swift is "very sweet"

L-Donna Kelce, R- Taylor Swift; Cooper Neill/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Looks like meeting the parents — at least one of them — is going very well for Taylor Swift.

A source tells People magazine that Donna Kelce, mother of Taylor's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, "likes Taylor and thinks she's very sweet and down to earth."

At Sunday night's Chiefs/Jets game, Taylor and Donna were seen together in the VIP suite at MetLife Stadium, and Taylor had her arm around her. Travis' Chiefs ended up defeating the Jets 23-20.

It was Donna's second game of the day: Earlier, she'd been in Philadelphia watching her son Jason Kelce and his Eagles beat the Washington Commanders.

On the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis discussed Taylor's attendance at the Chiefs game in Kansas City earlier this month and said he really got a kick out of the fact that she was sharing high-fives with his mom.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!