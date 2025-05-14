Rihanna to release new song 'Friend of Mine' for upcoming 'Smurfs' movie

Feeling blue? News of Rihanna's new song may just put you in a better mood. From the soundtrack of the upcoming movie Smurfs, "Friend of Mine" is set to arrive Friday. Snippets of the song were featured in the latest trailer, in which clips of Rihanna in the studio recording were interspersed with clips from the film.

"You're looking like a friend of mine," she sings on track, her first new release since "Lift Me Up" on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Her last full-length project was Anti, released back in 2016.

Smurfs arrives in theaters July 18, featuring Rihanna as executive producer and the voice of Smurfette. The film captures the Smurfs on their mission to save Papa Smurf from evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Sandra Oh and more also star in the film.

