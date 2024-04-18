Rihanna says she already has "hits" waiting in the wings, and material is "so good"

Neil Mockford/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

At this point, a new Rihanna album is more mythical than the proverbial unicorn, but according to Rih herself, she has at least the makings of new music — and she says, "it's so good."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her latest Fenty X Puma sneaker, Rih said, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of." She added that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are "really trying to figure out who's gonna use what because it's so good."

Asked if she and Rocky will try to follow in Beyoncé's footsteps and feature their kids, RZA, 2, and Riot, 8 months, on the album, Rihanna said, "It's up to them." But according to her, their musical tastes right now lean toward that classic banger "The Wheels on the Bus."

When ET mentions that we all want to know when we can expect R9, Rihanna declared, "I wanna know too!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!