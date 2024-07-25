Ryan Tedder, Gwen Stefani and Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak team for Olympic theme "Hello World"

Ahead of the opening of the 2024 Olympics, three artists have come together to record a theme for the occasion.

The song was created in conjunction with Coca-Cola and the International Olympics Committee. It's called "Hello World (Song of the Olympics)," and was written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak, who performs it with Gwen Stefani.

The video for the upbeat anthem, which features .Paak, Gwen and many Olympic athletes, is out now. It features lyrics like, "We can defy the odds and make way/ When we link it's a bond that never can break/ Electric, the motion, connection, that's the focus/ Celebrate when you rise to the moment."

Ryan tells Billboard in a statement, "It's not every day that you're given the opportunity to write an official song in celebration of the Olympic Games, and I am grateful to be part of such an incredible collaboration."

He adds, "The Games are an important way for all of us to come together and celebrate each other globally, and we wrote this song with that in mind. I grew up watching every Olympics since childhood, so this is a lifelong dream. I hope this song inspires and uplifts."

