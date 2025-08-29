Sabrina Carpenter drops album, taps Colman Domingo for 'Rocky Horror'-inspired 'Tears' video

Sabrina Carpenter's new era has arrived: Her new album Man's Best Friend is out now.

On Instagram, she writes, "how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure. I don't think I've had greater memories making something before ... and if i could turn back time and relive these memories i would. God d*** we had so much fun! and you can hear it!"

She continues, "It’s a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25 year old!"

Sabrina also advises, "I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album!"

Sabrina's also dropped a video for one of her new songs, "Tears," which is about how she gets turned on by a guy being responsible. It's a takeoff on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Sabrina waking up from a car crash and making her way to a spooky house, where she encounters Colman Domingo as the leader of a troupe of drag queens and assorted oddballs.

Stripped down to her lingerie, Sabrina parties with them, until she's ejected from the house -- only to be greeted by the boyfriend she thought perished in the car crash.

"You died earlier, I thought," she says, annoyed.

"No, babe, what are you talking about?" he says, confused.

"It's a thing. Someone has to die every video," she explains. "Sorry. We'll always remember you, though."

She then removes her high-heeled shoe and throws it at him, impaling him in the chest and killing him. "He was a nice one too," she says regretfully. "You have to give the people what they want."

(Video contains suggestive language.)

