Sabrina Carpenter duets with The Chicks, 'arrests' her opening act at Austin City Limits Festival

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

During her first performance at this year's Austin City Limits Festival on Oct. 4, Sabrina Carpenter sang with '90s country icon Shania Twain. During her second appearance on Oct. 11, Sabrina sang with yet another iconic '90s female country act: The Chicks.

Sabrina welcomed the group, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, to the stage to sing their 1998 hit "Wide Open Spaces" with her. The two acts then teamed up for a rendition of Sabrina's hit "Please Please Please."

In the "Juno" portion of the show, during which she pretends to "arrest" someone in the audience, the lucky "criminal" was Olivia Dean, the U.K. singer/songwriter who'll be opening for Sabrina when she resumes her Short n' Sweet tour later this month.

On Instagram, Sabrina wrote, "ACL weekend 2 such a special night. Getting to sing wide open spaces/ please please please with @thechicks was a true highlight of my life!! getting to arrest @oliviadeano for being too beautiful was very fitting…. you were so loud and rowdy Texas i miss you already but i do nottt [sic] miss that heat thank you goodbye."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.