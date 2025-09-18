Sabrina Carpenter to pull double duty on 'SNL'; Doja Cat, Role Model to perform this season

Sabrina Carpenter will be the latest star to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live.

After appearing in the opening of the SNL50 anniversary special with music legend Paul Simon, Sabrina has been tapped to both host and perform on the Oct. 18 installment of the show. She'll be supporting her new album, Man's Best Friend.

Sabrina made her SNL debut in May 2024, performing "Espresso," "Feather" and "Nonsense."

But she's not the only star who'll be performing on the show this season. When SNL returns on Oct. 4, Bad Bunny will host and Doja Cat will be the musical guest, promoting her new album, Vie. For the second show of the season, SNL alum Amy Poehler will host, with musical guest Role Model.

