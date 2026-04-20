Sabrina Carpenter says Coachella weekend two 'might take the damn cake' following Madonna moment

Madonna performs with Sabrina Carpenter during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella weekend two was full of guest stars, including the Queen of Pop, Madonna, who made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's set on Saturday night. Sabrina took to her Instagram Sunday to reflect on the moment.

"Madonna ..…I’ve got something i wanna talk about!" she wrote. "thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time."

Sabrina was referring Madonna's seemingly random tangent during the set, when she told the audience that the alignment of the planets with the moon in Taurus indicates we need to "avoid confrontations."

She tied it all together by noting how music brings people together, then sang acapella, "Can we get together," from her 2005 track "Get Together."

Sabrina continued, "Last night was straight out of a dream. spending so much time laughing with you and then above all sharing the stage with you is a privilege I’ll never forget. x"

Sabrina and Madonna sang Madonna's hits "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer," as well as a yet-to-be-released song, possibly titled "Bring Your Love," which may appear on Madonna's upcoming album Confessions II.

In addition, Sabrina thanked her other special guests: Terry Crews, who appeared on stage for a comic interlude, and Geena Davis along with her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis, who appeared in a prerecorded segment.



"This show and everyone involved is so beyond special to me," she concluded. "Sabrinawood forever!"

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