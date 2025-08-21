Sabrina Carpenter teams with Dunkin' for third collab, hosts London 'play date'

First came Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. Then, it was Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. Now, Sabrina Carpenter has once again teamed with Dunkin' for a line of new fall drinks.

Two new Daydream Refreshers are joining Sabrina's lineup: Mixed Berry and Mango. All three are made with oatmilk and topped with cold foam. You can also "Mix Your Own Refresher" using green tea, black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, water or oatmilk as a base.

And Sabrina isn't the only chart-topping pop star that's teamed with Dunkin' this fall: The iconic "The Boy Is Mine" duo of Brandy and Monica are starring in the chain's ad for new its Cereal N' Milk Latte.

Meanwhile, Sabrina hosted another "play date" Man's Best Friend listening party for fans, this time in London. She revealed on Instagram that she chose the locations for the parties based on the cities where she recorded it.

"listening top to bottom and dancing around with all 26 of you is a feeling and an evening I’ll never forget x," she captioned the post. "Just 8 days left [until the album release] yup I’m losing my s***."

