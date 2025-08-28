Sabrina Carpenter warns that 'sexual' new album is 'not for any pearl clutchers'

Sabrina Carpenter has already faced criticism over the sexual content of some of her songs — and if you're someone who disapproved, you may want to skip her new album, Man's Best Friend.

In an advance clip of Sabrina's appearance on CBS Mornings on Friday, host Gayle King says, "You know, what I like about your music is that it's unapologetic, and I think there are some people that would listen to the music and they'd be clutching their pearls."

"Correct," Sabrina replies. Gayle responds, "Yeah. But then I'm thinking, 'But then the song isn't for you.'"

"It is not for the pearl clutchers," Sabrina agrees. "The album is not for any pearl clutchers." However, she goes on to say, "But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

"It's sexual. It's also very powerful. It's also very vulnerable," King comments.

"I think that's the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold or they go, ‘I don't want to sing this in front of other people.’ It's like it's almost too — it's TMI," Sabrina responds.

"But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends. And you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all, like' — sigh of relief — 'Like, this is just fun.' And, and that's all it has to be.”

The interview airs Friday at 7 a.m. on CBS. Man's Best Friend arrives Thursday at midnight.

