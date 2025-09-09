Sabrina Carpenter wears Cher's dress from 1975 to VMA after-party

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter hit the red carpet in the same silver beaded Bob Mackie gown that Madonna wore to perform at the 1991 Oscars ceremony. And for her 2025 MTV VMA after-party, Sabrina once again wore a Bob Mackie previously worn by an iconic female singer.

According to Interview magazine, Sabrina's after-party, styled as "Sabrina 54" after the legendary Studio 54 disco where all the stars partied in the '70s, took place at a club in Brooklyn. The guest list included some of the other VMA performers, like Tate McRae and Doja Cat.

But the really interesting thing was Sabrina's outfit: It was a pink, blue and black bodysuit with a fringed skirt, decorated with mirrored embellishments, which Mackie originally created for Cher to wear during a 1975 TV duet with Tina Turner. The two sang "Shame Shame Shame" by Shirley & Company on an episode of The Cher Show.

It wasn't the only Mackie outfit Sabrina wore on Sunday night, either. During the show she also wore a piece called the "Swamp Dress," from Mackie's 1986 Spring collection.

InStyle believes Sabrina's outfits are Taylor Swift Easter eggs. Why? Because Sabrina is on Taylor's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, and in the artwork for the album, Taylor wears a bejeweled showgirl outfit designed by — who else? — Bob Mackie.

