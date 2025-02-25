Sabrina Carpenter posts video of Fran Drescher raving about her: 'I adore you'

In December, Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in an outfit that was a near carbon copy of the one that Fran Drescher wore in the pilot episode of the '90s sitcom The Nanny, right down to the leopard print-trimmed black beret. Well, Drescher noticed — and she approves.

Sabrina posted footage on her Instagram Story of Drescher, who's the president of the Screen Actors Guild, being interviewed Sunday at the SAG Awards. Asked if Drescher was aware of Sabrina's homage, the actress replied, "Of course I'm aware of it, and I'm very honored and flattered and I'm a fan of hers."

"For me, it says a lot about her," Drescher continues, referring to Sabrina. "I think she's totally cool, she's very retro in many ways, and the fact that she's picked up on The Nanny and The Nanny's style ... kudos to her and I'm extremely flattered."

"Fran approves, Sabrina! You heard it here first," says the interviewer.

Sabrina captioned the post, "I adore you @officialfrandrescher."

