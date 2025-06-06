Sabrina Carpenter goes on a surreal road trip in 'Manchild' video

In the new video for her song "Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter uses hitchhiking across the country with one total loser after another as a metaphor for going from bad relationship to bad relationship.

The surreal clip finds Sabrina catching rides with multiple men, some of whom are driving impossible vehicles, such as a jet ski and an armchair, both with wheels; a motorcycle with a supermarket shopping cart bolted to the side; and a truck with a tree growing out of the roof.

She also swims with sharks, literally, in a pool, takes a bath with some adorable pigs, runs from a shotgun-toting guy and then takes aim with her own machine gun.

At the end of the clip, she gets out of one car and immediately flags down another that pulls up next to her. She gets into that one and drives away.

In the song, Sabrina dismisses a guy for being stupid, slow and dumb, but then admits, "I like my boys playing hard to get/ and I like my men all incompetent."

It's not clear if "Manchild" is a standalone single or the first release from a new album, but either way, Sabrina will likely give it its live premiere when she performs Saturday at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

