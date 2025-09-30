Sam Smith bringing 'To Be' Free residency to San Francisco

Sam Smith's To Be Free: New York City residency is heading to the West Coast.

Sam is set to perform 24 shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw Club starting Oct. 8. They've also announced that in 2026, they will do eight shows at San Francisco's Castro Theatre, a landmark of the city's LGTBQ+ history. The dates begin Feb. 10 and run through Feb. 21. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Sam says in a statement, “I LOVE San Francisco and The Castro especially has been so central to the Queer community here over the years. These shows will also celebrate the official reopening, so it's truly an honor to become part of this iconic venue's history.”

To go along with the announcement, Sam has shared a cover version of Bill Withers' classic song "Ain't No Sunshine," filmed at the theater and in San Francisco's Castro District. The "Stay With Me" artist has changed the pronouns in the cover to "Ain't no sunshine when he's gone/ It's not warm when he's away."

Sam will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night and will return on Wednesday night to perform.

