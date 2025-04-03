Scavenger hunts for Charli XCX tickets start Saturday

If you didn't get tickets to Charli XCX's upcoming BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR, you've got another shot at it starting April 5.

As part of a new campaign called Hot Seats, sponsored by Dove Whole Body Deo Spray, a scavenger hunt in select tour cities is kicking off on Reddit. If you go to the DoveHotSeats subreddit on April 5, you'll find location clues for Austin, Minneapolis and New York City; clues will come for Chicago and New York City on April 6.

Once you solve the clue, you'll be able to locate a Hot Seats digital billboard truck in each city. If you're one of the first to scan the truck's QR code, you could get a pair of VIP tickets to Charli's show.

Other ticket drops will take place throughout the year.

Charlie's BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR starts April 22 in Austin, Texas, and will take her to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rosemont, Illinois, before it ends with shows in Brooklyn, New York, on April 30 and May 1. Ahead of the tour, she'll play Coachella on April 12 and April 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.