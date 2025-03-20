Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco crash anniversary screening of 'Spring Breakers,' debut new song

Remember when Selena Gomez starred in the controversial 2013 Harmony Korine film Spring Breakers? She sure does -- in fact, she showed up at an anniversary screening of the film on Wednesday to debut one of her new songs.

Posting a photo of the moment, Selena wrote that she and fiancé Benny Blanco debuted "Bluest Flame," a song from their joint album, I Said I Love You First, which is coming out on Friday. She also shouted out Korine and her co-stars, writing, "@ashleybenson @vanessahudgens @rachel.korine & @harmonykorine we missed you so much."

Billboard captured the moment as well, posting video showing Benny telling everyone who attended the screening that they'd get a copy of the song on USB. "The label's probably gonna shoot us," he joked.

Selena then sold a signed popcorn bucket and ticket to the screening for $3 as part of her #12DaysofReallyRareStuff promotion.

In a separate Instagram post, Selena announced that the video for another song on the album, "Younger and Hotter Than Me," will be out Thursday night, along with the album. She wrote that the album let her and Benny "explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple" and notes that particular song shows off the "softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us."

