Selena Gomez puts new album ahead of wedding planning, posts footage of very early audition

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married, but they're also releasing an album first. And for Selena, that totally trumps wedding planning.

The couple's project, I Said I Love You First, is coming out on Friday. Selena tells Rolling Stone, "I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That's my main focus right now, at least."

Selena also says the title of the album refers to the fact that she dropped the "L" word before Benny did in their relationship. She adds, "This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things. And I think it was just really cute."

As for Benny, he says, "It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, 'Whoa.' My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right."

To illustrate one of the album's songs, "Younger and Hotter Than Me," Selena posted footage of herself as a little girl auditioning for an unnamed role.

"It's not that I don't care if I don't get this — it'd be awesome, it'd be a fun experience," she tells the interviewer. "But I'm not going to cry if I don't get it."

