Selena Gomez reacts to 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement

Because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged two weeks ago, it's quite possible that Selena Gomez has been sitting on the news all this time. But she's now publicly acknowledged her friend's major life change on her Instagram Story.

Selena reposted Taylor and Travis' announcement, soundtracked to the classic hit by Queen "You're My Best Friend." She captioned it, "When bestie gets engaged." She followed that up by reposting a fan-made collage of side-by-side photos of her own engagement to Benny Blanco and one of the Taylor and Travis engagement photos, along with a screengrab of a tweet that Taylor sent to Selena on April 13, 2009.

"Real love still happens sometimes," she wrote to Selena. "It's not just something we make up when we're [sic] nine. I have to believe that. You do too." The caption was, "16 years later."

Selena and Benny have not yet announced a wedding date, though no doubt the two BFFs will coordinate so they don't step on each other's dates.

