Selena Gomez suffers through 'Hot Ones': 'I hate you so much'

Selena Gomez nearly had a breakdown while consuming spicy wings on the latest episode of Hot Ones — while her fiancé, Benny Blanco, continued to crack jokes.

Sean Evans first reminded Selena of how, back in 2019, he blindsided her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a sauce called Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. "All I remember is being in a lot of pain," she recalled. "That's why I was nervous to come back. ... Now I know what it is."

It turns out that didn't help: When Selena got to Da Bomb Beyond Insanity this time, she couldn't handle it. She actually got up from the table and did a lap around the studio.

"I hate you so much," she yelled at Evans. "Why? Why do people do this?"

Selena drank milk and water, but pretty much lost the ability to talk. When asked to name one of Benny's songs that she felt was underrated, she couldn't.

"I'm such a little baby," she said. "I'm gonna stop being this way, 'cause everyone's gonna be, 'She's being so dramatic.'"

Benny also felt the heat, but he just kept making jokes.

"I don't think I'll come back to this show ever," Selena announced.

Also during the show, Benny revealed that Selena turned him into a Taylor Swift fan.

"Before we started dating, obviously I was aware of Taylor Swift's music but I wasn't, like, a true Swiftie," Benny said. "But now I'll be like, 'Put that song on, how's that song go again?' Like we're in the car and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just like singing Taylor songs from like 10 years ago.'"

Selena responded, "They're timeless, what can I say?"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

