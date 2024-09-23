Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" spends 11th week at #1

Shaboozey's song may be "Tipsy" but it's holding steady at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” just logged its 11th week at number one, becoming one of just five songs to top the chart for 11 or more weeks in the last decade. The song also extends its record as the longest-running number one this year.

Elsewhere on the chart, Chappell Roan notches her first top five hit with "Good Luck, Babe!" jumping from number seven to number 4.

Post Malone's "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen, stays at number two, Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is at number three, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die with a Smile" rounds out the top five.

