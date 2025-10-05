Shania Twain joins Sabrina Carpenter onstage at Austin City Limits festival

While there were rumors that Taylor Swift was going to join Sabrina Carpenter at the Austin City Limits festival over the weekend, the person who actually showed up is one of Taylor's biggest inspirations: Shania Twain.

During her appearance at the Texas festival on Saturday, Sabrina told the crowd, "I show love in weird ways. One of the ways I show my love is by gift-giving. That's one of my languages, and I thought it'd be fun to give you guys a little gift tonight, give you a little present because you all showed up and showed out for all of us."

She then added, "Will you please make the most noise in the world for the incredible, one and only Shania Twain?”

The two then performed Shania's 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much," a song that Sabrina has covered on tour in the past. It was the actually second time the two singers had duetted -- during her Netflix Christmas special last year, Sabrina sang "Santa Baby" with Shania.

And Shania wasn't the only celebrity guest during Sabrina's ACL set. During the "Juno" portion of the show, when Sabrina "arrests" a member of the audience, she chose actor and musician Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things and records under the name Djo.

Sabrina posted photos of both moments on Instagram and wrote, "ACL weekend 1 @aclfestival Crowd of my dreams. Shania of my dreams. Djo of my dreams. what a perfect night. thank you all so much for coming out and singing loudlyyy just how i like it."

