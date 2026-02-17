Shinedown announces new album, ﻿'EI8HT'

Shinedown has announced a new album called EI8HT.

The aptly titled eighth studio effort from the "Second Chance" rockers drops May 29. It's the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero.

"This album is over a year in the making," frontman Brent Smith says in a statement. "Without question as a band we pushed ourselves like never before."

The 18-track EI8HT includes the previously released singles "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Searchlight" and "Killing Fields." A fifth cut, a heavier tune titled "Safe and Sound," is out now.

Along with the album news, Shinedown has announced a U.S. tour for the spring and summer. The headlining trek, dubbed the Dance Kid Dance Act II tour, follows 2025's Dance Kid Dance outing and runs from May 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Aug. 23 in Springfield, Illinois.

Openers on the tour include Coheed and Cambria, Black Stone Cherry and From Ashes to New.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.

In even more Shinedown happenings, Smith expands upon the band's decision to drop off the Kid Rock-headlined Rock the Country festival in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"We saw infighting that we had never seen before, and for us, it was our job to diffuse it," Smith says. "I just want to remind everybody, it says the 'United States of America' – united. And a lot of people right now don't feel united."

Here's the EI8HT track list:

"At the Bottom"

"Dance, Kid, Dance"

"Burning Down the Disco"

"Three Six Five"

"Young Again"

"Dizzy"

"Imposter"

"Machine Gun"

"Outlaw"

"Safe and Sound"

"Searchlight"

"Bear with Me"

"Deep End"

"Killing Fields"

"Back to the Living"

"Wide Open"

"So Glad That You Asked"

"The Pilot"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.