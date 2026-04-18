Short n' Sweet 'Confessions': Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella

Madonna at the Oscars After Party at Spago's in Hollywood, California, March 1991 (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Gotham/WireImage)

The rumors were true: Madonna was Sabrina Carpenter's surprise guest Friday night at Coachella.

The Queen of Pop appeared during "Juno," and teamed with Sabrina for duets of "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer." The two also performed a new song, possibly called "Bring Your Love," which is likely from Madonna's upcoming album Confessions II, a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna also noted the significance of the moment, since it marked her return to Coachella after two decades. "20 years ago today I performed at Coachella -- I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor in America. And that was such a thrill for me, so you can image what a thrill [this] is for me. ... Same boots, with the same corset ... so it's like a full circle moment, y'know?"

Madonna joked, "The other thrilling thing I want to point out is that this is probably the only time I've ever performed with someone that's shorter than me!"

A few hours after the performance, Madonna released the first song from Confessions II, "I Feel So Free." The album's out July 3.

Geena Davis, Madonna's co-star in A League of Their Own, also appeared during the set in a pre-filmed segment, doing a monologue as an older version of Sabrina. Geena's Thelma & Louise co-star Susan Sarandon had done the same thing during Sabrina's first Coachella performance on April 10.

You can watch the whole performance on Coachella's YouTube channel.

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