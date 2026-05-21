Sia awards 'Survivor' player $100K during season 50 finale

It hasn't been awarded since 2023, but on Wednesday night's Survivor 50 finale, the "Sia Prize" was back.

Sia, a Survivor superfan, has, over the years, given out more than a million bucks of her own money to her favorite Survivor contestants who weren't actual winners of their seasons. Nineteen contestants in all received money from the Australian singer — some in increments of $50,000 or $100,000 — before the Sia Prize was retired.

By request of host Jeff Probst, Sia agreed to bring the prize back for the landmark 50th season — but asked if the audience could vote for the winner. As Probst told Rolling Stone, "She loved the idea of fans having a real voice in shaping the game and was very enthusiastic about participating. And the twist on the Sia Prize was actually her idea."

"She said, 'If this season is truly about the fans having a say, then the fans should choose the winner of the Sia Prize too.'”

The winner was Cirie Fields, who received $100,000 from the "Chandelier" singer and came in sixth place overall this season. As the first player to compete on Survivor six times — including once on the Australian version — Fields has never actually won, but she's considered one of the show's best players of all time. She also won the first American season of The Traitors.

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