Smaller than life: Gracie, Bruno, Tate and more get tiny on new itty-bitty collectible vinyl

If you're tired of buying vinyls in 12-inch and 7-inch formats, well, get ready to downsize -- because Tiny Vinyl is here.

Tiny Vinyl issues your favorite artists' songs on adorable little vinyl records that are just four inches across. Each record plays at 33 RPM on most standard turntables, and each side can hold up to four minutes of music. This month, exclusive collectible vinyls are rolling out at Target, and you can check out the company's Instagram for a list.

Among the songs you'll be able to buy: Bruno Mars' "Grenade," with "Talking to the Moon" on the flip side; Doechii's "Denial Is a River" with "Anxiety" on the B-side; Gracie Abrams' "That's So True," backed with "I Love You, I'm Sorry"; Tate McRae's "Sports Car" with "Revolving Door"; Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did It Again"; and Backstreet Boys with "I Want It That Way" and, yes, "Larger Than Life."

Each Tiny Vinyl record uses just 15 grams of material, which lowers its environmental impact, and each one has a unique number printed on its spine and etched into the disc, adding to its collectability.

