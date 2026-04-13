Soccer star says he 'regrets' accusing Chappell Roan's security of making his stepdaughter cry

After soccer star Jorginho Frello made headlines worldwide by claiming that security for Chappell Roan made his stepdaughter cry, he's now saying that he regrets the repercussions that his story caused.

To recap, during Lollapalooza weekend in Brazil, Frello claimed that his 11-year-old stepdaughter Ada Law — whose father is Jude Law — walked past Roan at a hotel restaurant and smiled. Frello claimed that Roan's security guard then aggressively confronted his wife and stepdaughter, accusing the girl of "disrespect" and "harassment," and threatening to file a complaint against her, which made her cry "a lot."

Roan subsequently denied that the guard was working for her and said she had no knowledge of the incident, but she apologized to Frello’s wife and stepdaughter if they "felt uncomfortable." She noted, “that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.” The security guard then posted a statement clarifying that he didn't work for Roan and said he took "full responsibility."

Now, nearly a month after the incident, Frello wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story that he wants to "make clear that the situation did occur as it was originally described." He added, "At the time, we acted on the information that was available to us. Since then, I have become aware of new information that has changed my understanding of parts of what happened."

Frello says the "Pink Pony Club" singer reached out privately to his wife, Catherine Harding, and his team spoke with Roan's team. "It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place. ... She was understanding and sympathetic," he said of Roan.

He went on to say, "I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada, and our family," and described the incident as "ultimately a misunderstanding."

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