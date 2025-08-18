Sombr says he 'got in trouble' for writing his song 'back to friends'

Sombr recently had a career milestone, performing his hit "back to friends" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But the experience was marred by the fact that the person he wrote the song about contacted him to complain.

"Back to friends" is about wondering how you could possibly go back to being "just friends" with someone with whom you were romantically and sexually involved. Speaking to i-D magazine, sombr says after he came offstage at Fallon, he saw he had several texts and missed calls from the girl who inspired the song. According to sombr, one of the texts was along the lines of, "B****, why did you air us out like that?!"

But sombr is unbothered. He tells the magazine, "It’s definitely got me in trouble, but if all art was hiding the truth, art would f****** suck."

Elsewhere in the interview, sombr recounts how, just four days before he shot the video for his song "12 to 12," he reached out to Addison Rae, who he'd never met, and talked her into starring in it.

"I hopped on a Zoom with Addison and we instantly clicked. I got off that Zoom, I f******, like, did a back flip—no Benson Boone," he tells i-D.

For her part, Addison tells Apple Music, "Sombr is an incredible artist. He's so exciting and so truthful in the way he moves and is. I'm really lucky that he asked me to be in the video. ... He was really open to me doing whatever I wanted which was really nice."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.