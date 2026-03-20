For Spanish residency, Shakira will perform in Adele-inspired purpose-built stadium space

Many people have been inspired by Adele's vocals, but Shakira has apparently been inspired by her concert venue.

This fall she'll be performing a three-night residency in Madrid, Spain, at Shakira Stadium, a temporary venue that can hold more than 50,000 fans per night. The space will be similar to the purpose-built stadium space used by Adele when she played her residency in Munich, Germany, in 2024.

The three-night residency runs Sept. 25, 26 and 27, and marks Shakira's first performances in Spain in eight years. The event will be "an immersive cultural destination," according to a press release. In addition, Shakira will curate a series of activities across Madrid encompassing concerts, exhibits, talks, workshops, movies, food and literature, called "Es Latina."

A ticket presale begins Tuesday via Ticketmaster, followed by the general sale March 27 at livenation.es.

The residency will mark the final dates of Shakira's current tour, which has become the highest-grossing tour ever by an Hispanic artist.

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