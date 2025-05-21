Spotify predicts tracks by Alex Warren, Benson Boone, Lady Gaga & more will be the 'songs of the summer'

If Spotify is right, get ready for a summer of Benson Boone, Alex Warren, Lady Gaga and Charli XCX taking over your playlist.

The streaming platform has revealed its annual Songs of Summer Predictions. The 30 songs on it are a mix of songs that are already proven hits, songs that are just making an impact and lesser known tracks in multiple genres.

Among the platform's selections: Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Benson Boone's "Mystical Magical," Lady Gaga's "How Bad Do U Want Me," Charli XCX's "party 4 u," Lorde's "What Was That," Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen's "What I Want," Role Model's "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," Jessie Murph's "Blue Strips" and JENNIE's "like JENNIE."

Also on the list: "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lenae, "back to friends" by sombr, "Show Me Love" by WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla, "NOKIA" by Drake, "Dark Thoughts" by Lil Tecca, and "All The Way" by BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman.

How accurate is Spotify? Last year its predictions included "Birds of a Feather," "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," "Espresso" and "Not Like Us," all of which ended up being among Spotify's Global Top 5 Songs of Summer for 2024. They missed on Chappell Roan, though: Spotify predicted "Good Luck, Babe!," but "HOT TO GO!" ended up making the top five instead, following her performance at Governors Ball.

