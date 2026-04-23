Spotify reveals most-streamed artists, songs, albums of all time for 20th anniversary

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on Dec. 6, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

April 23 marks the 20th anniversary of Spotify, and to celebrate the occasion, the digital service has released its most-streamed albums, artists and songs of all time.

The most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify is Taylor Swift, followed by, in descending order, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem and Kanye West. Other artists who missed the top 10 but who made the top 20 include Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Rihanna.

When it comes to the most streamed songs all time, Taylor didn't even make the top 20. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd is tops, followed by Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather."

The Weeknd pops up again at #4 with "Starboy," followed by Harry Styles' "As It Was"; "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi; "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee; "One Dance" by Drake, Wizkid and Kyla; "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran;" and "STAY" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

The most-streamed album of all time is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by The Weeknd's Starboy, the deluxe version of Ed Sheeran's Divide, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd's After Hours, SOS by SZA, and Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding.

Taylor's in at #8 with Lover, followed by AM by the British band Arctic Monkeys at #9 and Billie Eilish's WHERE WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO? at #10.

Albums that ranked from #11 to #20 include Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars and Taylor's Midnights.

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