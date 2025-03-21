SZA says Taylor Swift is 'open' to collaborating with her

With the exception of perhaps Kanye West, is there an artist out there who wouldn't want to collaborate with Taylor Swift these days? But not every artist takes the opportunity to shoot their musical shot with Taylor when they meet her — which is why SZA is glad she did.

When SZA appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Hudson showed a video clip of the "luther" singer and Taylor together at the Grammys earlier this year. "Do you guys exchange advice? Do you get inspired by each other? How does that work?" J-Hud asked.

"It's so interesting me to me, every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m always like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,'” SZA said. "But I think that I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it, so, I'm just — I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”

SZA went on to say that she loves the "type of storytelling" Taylor does in her songs and mentioned that Olivia Rodrigo, Lola Young, Doechii, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan are other female artists whose "deep, inner storytelling really reflects their human experience."

"I'm trying to dive deeper into the human experience, chile!" she added.

The "Kill Bill" star will kick off a joint tour with Kendrick Lamar April 19 in Minneapolis.

