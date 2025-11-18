Tate McRae, Alex Warren, HUNTR/X to be honored at 'Variety''s Hitmakers gala

Tate McRae 'So Close to What' deluxe (RCA Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Variety has already announced that Sabrina Carpenter will receive its Hitmaker of the Year Award during its annual Hitmakers celebration. Now some other chart-topping stars have been announced as honorees at the event.

Tate McRae has been named Powerhouse of the Year; EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of "Golden" group HUNTR/X, have been named KPop Demon Hitmakers of the Year. Alex Warren will receive the Breakthrough of the Year award. The Marías are the Anti-Hit Hitmakers of the Year, whatever that means. Jack Antonoff, Mustard and Sounwave will be honored as Producers of the Year.

The honorees will receive their awards at a brunch on Dec. 6 in LA. Other stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

