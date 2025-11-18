Tate McRae, Alex Warren, HUNTR/X to be honored at 'Variety''s Hitmakers gala

Variety has already announced that Sabrina Carpenter will receive its Hitmaker of the Year Award during its annual Hitmakers celebration. Now some other chart-topping stars have been announced as honorees at the event.

Tate McRae has been named Powerhouse of the Year; EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of "Golden" group HUNTR/X, have been named KPop Demon Hitmakers of the Year. Alex Warren will receive the Breakthrough of the Year award. The Marías are the Anti-Hit Hitmakers of the Year, whatever that means. Jack Antonoff, Mustard and Sounwave will be honored as Producers of the Year.

The honorees will receive their awards at a brunch on Dec. 6 in LA. Other stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

